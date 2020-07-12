PANNULLO - Mary A.
(nee Bamrick)
Of Lancaster, NY, July 5, 2020. Beloved wife of Frank Pannullo; dearest mother and friend of Frank (Jodie) Pannullo, Maria (Chuck) Pannullo and Gina (Gabe) Humbert; cherished nana of sydney, Alyssa, Jake and Danny Pannullo; loving sister of Bobby (Kathy) Bamrick, Helie (Jim) Gatta, Bernie (Sonny) Siminski, Keke (Ron) Delano and the late Barbara (Edward) Aylward, Sam (Jackie) Bamrick and PJ (Deb) Bamrick; loved by many nieces, nephews and friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to www.bornhava.org
. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com