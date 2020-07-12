1/1
Mary A. (Bamrick) PANNULLO
PANNULLO - Mary A.
(nee Bamrick)
Of Lancaster, NY, July 5, 2020. Beloved wife of Frank Pannullo; dearest mother and friend of Frank (Jodie) Pannullo, Maria (Chuck) Pannullo and Gina (Gabe) Humbert; cherished nana of sydney, Alyssa, Jake and Danny Pannullo; loving sister of Bobby (Kathy) Bamrick, Helie (Jim) Gatta, Bernie (Sonny) Siminski, Keke (Ron) Delano and the late Barbara (Edward) Aylward, Sam (Jackie) Bamrick and PJ (Deb) Bamrick; loved by many nieces, nephews and friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to www.bornhava.org. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY 14220
(716) 824-6435
