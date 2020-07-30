Pereira - Mary A.
(nee Krawczyk)
July 28, 2020, of Lake View. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Pereira; devoted mother of Cheryl (James) Friedman, Donna (Ken) Brodzinski and Pamela (Bob) Richardson; cherished grandmother of Amy (Richard) Zappie, Matthew Friedman, Kaitlyn (Nigel) Ferreira, Kara Brodzinski, Christopher (Michaella) Richardson and Holly Richardson; dear great-grandmother of Avery Rose, Connor James and Jayce Conrad. The Pereira house always hosted wonderful parties, and the bar was always open. In keeping with the family's wishes, services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements in the care of LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Luke's Mission of Mercy and St. Adelbert's Response to Love. Online condolences and donations at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
