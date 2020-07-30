1/1
Mary A. (Krawczyk) PEREIRA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pereira - Mary A.
(nee Krawczyk)
July 28, 2020, of Lake View. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Pereira; devoted mother of Cheryl (James) Friedman, Donna (Ken) Brodzinski and Pamela (Bob) Richardson; cherished grandmother of Amy (Richard) Zappie, Matthew Friedman, Kaitlyn (Nigel) Ferreira, Kara Brodzinski, Christopher (Michaella) Richardson and Holly Richardson; dear great-grandmother of Avery Rose, Connor James and Jayce Conrad. The Pereira house always hosted wonderful parties, and the bar was always open. In keeping with the family's wishes, services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements in the care of LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Luke's Mission of Mercy and St. Adelbert's Response to Love. Online condolences and donations at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com. Case Closed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY 14075-2006
(716) 627-2919
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved