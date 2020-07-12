1/
Mary A. PTAK
1932 - 2020
PTAK - Mary A.
of Lake Worth, FL, passed away on July 3, 2020. Mrs. Ptak is a retiree of the St. Joseph's Hospital, Tobin Meat Packing Company, and A. Szelagowski and Sons Meat Packing Company. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Vincent Ptak; dearest mother of David (David Fry) and James (Carol nee Milliron); loved grandmother of Catherine (Rodney) Kirkland, and Carolynne Ptak; special great-grandma to Caleb and Joshua Kirkland; daughter to the late Adolph and Lottie (nee Palka) Rakowski; sister to the late Theresa (Joseph) Matusik and the late Adolph "Roxie" (Sandy nee Budzinski) Rakowski. There will be no prior visitation and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Trustbridge Hospice, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or your favorite charity. Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, (www.LorneandSons.com) Delray Beach, FL in charge of arrangements.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
745 NE 6th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
(561) 276-4161
