1/1
Mary C. VEITCH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VEITCH - Mary C.
Age 86, died on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Mary was born on the Island of Malta and came to the United States when she was 18 years old. She held many positions organizing events within the Ken-Ton Senior Community Center. Mary was the recipient of the Volunteer of the year award in 2007 in the Ken-Ton area. She was a professional seamstress, championship bowler at Roc Mar Lanes as well as a devoted mother of 8 children throughout her lifetime. Mary will be remembered for her vibrant nature, generous soul and kindhearted energetic personality and flare. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Jeffrey Veitch. Devoted mother of Daniel F. Pitrola, Richard S. Pitrola (deceased), Tanya (Ed-deceased) Fibich, Kathleen Pitrola, Ann M. (Michael) Anthony, Joseph J. Veitch, Diana (Mathew) Goldbach and Jerry Veitch. Loving grandmother of Melissa (Dan) Doering, Michael Pitrola, Brittany (Jonathan) Ozzimo, Samantha A. Bucholtz, Marykatherine Anthony, Megan Veitch and Eleanor Goldbach. Loving great-grandmother to Elsie and Emily Doering; dear sister of Yvonne Casha, Doris (David) Chetcuti, Joseph Casha (deceased), Romwald Casha (deceased) and Agnes Reed (deceased); also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory to Hospice and Palliative Care of Buffalo or Operations Pets.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved