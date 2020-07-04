VEITCH - Mary C.

Age 86, died on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Mary was born on the Island of Malta and came to the United States when she was 18 years old. She held many positions organizing events within the Ken-Ton Senior Community Center. Mary was the recipient of the Volunteer of the year award in 2007 in the Ken-Ton area. She was a professional seamstress, championship bowler at Roc Mar Lanes as well as a devoted mother of 8 children throughout her lifetime. Mary will be remembered for her vibrant nature, generous soul and kindhearted energetic personality and flare. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Jeffrey Veitch. Devoted mother of Daniel F. Pitrola, Richard S. Pitrola (deceased), Tanya (Ed-deceased) Fibich, Kathleen Pitrola, Ann M. (Michael) Anthony, Joseph J. Veitch, Diana (Mathew) Goldbach and Jerry Veitch. Loving grandmother of Melissa (Dan) Doering, Michael Pitrola, Brittany (Jonathan) Ozzimo, Samantha A. Bucholtz, Marykatherine Anthony, Megan Veitch and Eleanor Goldbach. Loving great-grandmother to Elsie and Emily Doering; dear sister of Yvonne Casha, Doris (David) Chetcuti, Joseph Casha (deceased), Romwald Casha (deceased) and Agnes Reed (deceased); also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory to Hospice and Palliative Care of Buffalo or Operations Pets.







