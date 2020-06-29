Mary CZERWINSKI

CZERWINSKI - Mary
Age 70, entered into eternal rest peacefully on June 27, 2020, beloved daughter of Anna and the late Frank; loving sister of Frank (Joan), Helen, Rose and Julia; aunt to Kimberly, Jimmie Joaquin and Tammy, Robert Thrush; great-aunt to Alexa, Bryson, Jamie and Zachary. Visitation at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 822-4371 (same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home) on Tuesday from 3-6 PM. Friends and family invited to attend. Mass of Christian Burial from Our Lady of Charity Parish "Holy Family Worship Site" on Wednesday at 11:30 AM (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory can be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Buffalo, NY 14227. Share online condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com
Age 70, entered into eternal rest peacefully on June 27, 2020, beloved daughter of Anna and the late Frank; loving sister of Frank (Joan), Helen, Rose and Julia; aunt to Kimberly, Jimmie Joaquin and Tammy, Robert Thrush; great-aunt to Alexa, Bryson, Jamie and Zachary. Visitation at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 822-4371 (same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home) on Tuesday from 3-6 PM. Friends and family invited to attend. Mass of Christian Burial from Our Lady of Charity Parish "Holy Family Worship Site" on Wednesday at 11:30 AM (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory can be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Buffalo, NY 14227. Share online condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 29, 2020.