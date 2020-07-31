MOSLER - Mary E.
(nee Dlugajczyk)
July 29, 2020, age 89. Beloved wife of the late Alois V. Mosler; loving mother of Elizabeth (James) Kostrzebski and Mark Mosler; cherished grandmother of Nicole (Justin Miller) and Amy Kostrzebski; adored great-grandmother of Maddison; dear sister of the late Walter (late Hildgard) Dlugajczyk; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at Blessed Mother Teresa of Calcutta Parish, 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew, at 10 AM. Friends are asked to please assemble at the church. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. If desired, memorials may be made to Buffalo Hospice, Inc. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com