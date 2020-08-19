1/
Mary Ellen (Perkins) FEASTER
FEASTER - Mary Ellen
(nee Perkins)
Died Thursday, August 13, at the age of 90 years old. Mrs. Feaster was born in Buffalo, NY, graduated from Hutchinson Technical High School. She received a Registered Nursing license from E. J. Meyers School of Nursing. Mrs. Feaster worked as a private duty nurse until she retired. Mrs. Feaster is survived by two daughters, Carlotta Y. Adams and Jerri Lynn Gilliam of Buffalo, NY; one son, Reverend William L. Feaster of Atlanta, GA; only surviving sister, Mrs. Janus Garrison of St. Louis, MO; twenty grandchildren; thirty-seven great -grands and five great-great-grands. A Wake will be held Wednesday, August 19, from 4 PM to 8 PM, at ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Avenue. Service is scheduled Thursday, August 20, at 11:00 AM, at Zion Dominion Global Ministries, 895 North Forest Road.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Alan R. Core Funeral Home, Inc.
1933 Kensington Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14215
716-834-0324
