FEASTER - Mary Ellen

(nee Perkins)

Died Thursday, August 13, at the age of 90 years old. Mrs. Feaster was born in Buffalo, NY, graduated from Hutchinson Technical High School. She received a Registered Nursing license from E. J. Meyers School of Nursing. Mrs. Feaster worked as a private duty nurse until she retired. Mrs. Feaster is survived by two daughters, Carlotta Y. Adams and Jerri Lynn Gilliam of Buffalo, NY; one son, Reverend William L. Feaster of Atlanta, GA; only surviving sister, Mrs. Janus Garrison of St. Louis, MO; twenty grandchildren; thirty-seven great -grands and five great-great-grands. A Wake will be held Wednesday, August 19, from 4 PM to 8 PM, at ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Avenue. Service is scheduled Thursday, August 20, at 11:00 AM, at Zion Dominion Global Ministries, 895 North Forest Road.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store