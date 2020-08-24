WESTMILLER - Mary Ellen
August 21, 2020. Loving daughter of Paul and Marie Westmiller; devoted sister of Maria, Joseph (Andrew Rotella), Alyce "Lisa" (Harry Kelly), Frances (Kathy) Aydelotte and Vincent (Melissa) Westmiller; aunt of Jordan, Kristin, Kelly and Jessica; survived by her loving dog, Willow; also survived by an aunt and several cousins. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials in Mary Ellen's memory, to Buffalo Pug and Animal Rescue or Hospice Buffalo Foundation of WNY.