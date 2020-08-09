FLEMING - Mary F.
Entered into eternal peace July 28, 2020. Retired nurse from VAMC Buffalo, NY. Beloved Mother of Carl E. Fleming Jr., Charles R. and Dorothea L. Fleming; predeceased by three children; grandmother of 15, great-grandmother of 15; sister of three predeceased by one; survived by a host of family and friends. Visitation Monday, August 10, 2020, 2-7 PM at ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Ave., Funeral 11 AM, Tuesday, True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 East Ferry St. Interment Lakeside Cemetery Hamburg, NY.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.