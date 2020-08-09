1/
Mary F. FLEMING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FLEMING - Mary F.
Entered into eternal peace July 28, 2020. Retired nurse from VAMC Buffalo, NY. Beloved Mother of Carl E. Fleming Jr., Charles R. and Dorothea L. Fleming; predeceased by three children; grandmother of 15, great-grandmother of 15; sister of three predeceased by one; survived by a host of family and friends. Visitation Monday, August 10, 2020, 2-7 PM at ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Ave., Funeral 11 AM, Tuesday, True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 East Ferry St. Interment Lakeside Cemetery Hamburg, NY.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alan R. Core Funeral Home, Inc.
1933 Kensington Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14215
716-834-0324
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alan R. Core Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved