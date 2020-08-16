1/1
Mary G. (Stager) WILSON
WILSON - Mary G. (nee Stager)
July 31, 2020, at the age of 89. Wife of the late Philip C.; loving mother of Catherine (James) Gardner, Mark (Diane), Gretchen, Peter (Ellen) and the late Michael and Matthew Wilson; dear grandmother of Dan, Moira, Sarah, Jack, Ben, Carly and Nate; sister of the late Eileen Somers. No prior visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass Saturday, September 12, 11:30 AM, at the Newman Center, 495 Skinnersville Rd., Amherst. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Newman Center, at the University at Buffalo. Reopening restrictions limit the number of people in church, please follow the social distancing guidelines and wear a face covering. Condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 16, 2020.
