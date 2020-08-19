Mary GILBERT

GILBERT - Mary
Of Amherst, NY, in Naples, FL on August 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald Gilbert; devoted mother of Todd (Vanessa) Tanner; loving grandmother of Colton James Tanner; dear sister of Eileen Kelchlin (late Gary), Paul, James Jr. (Luisa), Peter, and Patricia (late Thomas); sister-in-law of the late Howard (late Leslie) and Ronna Gilbert; loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, at 8 AM, at Beth David Cemetery (Carol Drive entrance, Cheektowaga, NY). Due to the current state regulations, a maximum number of 50 people are allowed and social distance regulations are to be adhered to at the cemetery. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory to the Alan Raines Library Fund, c/o Temple Beth Tzedek. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL LLC. Family guest-book at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com