MAGGIOLI - Mary I.
(nee Rocconi)
Age 95, passed away peacefully in her home on August 14, 2020. Mary was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Edward, in 1998. Along with her parents she was predeceased by her brother Roy and sister Harriett (Rocconi) (Benedetti) DiCarlo. As the last matriarch of the Maggioli-Rocconi family she is survived by daughters, Donna (William) Holzbauer, Lynne (Daniel) Krawczyk; son, Roy (Sharon Morrissey) Maggioli; grandchildren Aaron (Katherine) Krawczyk, Nicolas (Melanie) Krawczyk, Sarah (John) Swiatek, Bryan Krawczyk, Barbara Stewart, David Morrissey; Gigi to her great-grandchildren Alexia, Zachary, Brooklynne Krawczyk and Colton and Hunter Swiatek; along with many nieces, nephews and friends (the Sears and Greenhill "Lunch Bunch" and Lancaster Opera House Group). Friends may call Wednesday from 4-8PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME INC. (Southtowns Chapel) 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at St. John Vianney Church at 11:00AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Hospice Buffalo, St. John Vianney RC Church, Lancaster Community Baptist Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.CANNANFH.com