ABRAMS - Mary J. (nee Lewis)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest June 22, 2020. Relatives and Friends may visit Praise Tabernacle, 704 William St., Buffalo, on Monday, from 11 AM - 12 Noon, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Pine Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME. Pursuant of the "unpausing", NYS Guidelines, 25% occupancy limitations will be observed.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 26, 2020.