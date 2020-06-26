Mary J. (Lewis) ABRAMS
ABRAMS - Mary J. (nee Lewis)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest June 22, 2020. Relatives and Friends may visit Praise Tabernacle, 704 William St., Buffalo, on Monday, from 11 AM - 12 Noon, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Pine Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME. Pursuant of the "unpausing", NYS Guidelines, 25% occupancy limitations will be observed.



Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Praise Tabernacle
JUN
29
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Praise Tabernacle
