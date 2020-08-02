HAYHURST - Mary Jane
(nee Schwartzott)
Of Orchard Park, NY, March 17, 2020. Beloved wife of John "Jack" Hayhurst; dearest mother of Diane Santi, Dorene (Ronald) Startek and Jill Santi; loving grandmother of Daniel Collins and Cara Startek; sister of Margaret (late James) Armbruster, John (Eleanor) Schwartzott and the late Paul (Mary) Schwartzott; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Saturday, August 8, from 9-10 AM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where a prayer service will immediately follow at 10 o'clock. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com