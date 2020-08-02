1/1
Mary Jane (Schwartzott) HAYHURST
HAYHURST - Mary Jane
(nee Schwartzott)
Of Orchard Park, NY, March 17, 2020. Beloved wife of John "Jack" Hayhurst; dearest mother of Diane Santi, Dorene (Ronald) Startek and Jill Santi; loving grandmother of Daniel Collins and Cara Startek; sister of Margaret (late James) Armbruster, John (Eleanor) Schwartzott and the late Paul (Mary) Schwartzott; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Saturday, August 8, from 9-10 AM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where a prayer service will immediately follow at 10 o'clock. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
