BARNETT - Mary Janet
(nee Connelly)
June 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald J. Barnett, who predeceased her in death, November of 2016; dear mother of Timothy M. (Lucy), Kevin D. (Mihaela), Thomas S. (Lisa), Maureen E. (Michael) Betz, Peter J., Mary Patricia Barnett (Jim Beck), John (Isolde) Barnett; also survived by 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, from St. Benedict RC Church, Tuesday at 9:15 AM. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., or the Alzheimer's Association of NY. Visit www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
(nee Connelly)
June 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald J. Barnett, who predeceased her in death, November of 2016; dear mother of Timothy M. (Lucy), Kevin D. (Mihaela), Thomas S. (Lisa), Maureen E. (Michael) Betz, Peter J., Mary Patricia Barnett (Jim Beck), John (Isolde) Barnett; also survived by 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, from St. Benedict RC Church, Tuesday at 9:15 AM. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., or the Alzheimer's Association of NY. Visit www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.