BARNETT - Mary Janet(nee Connelly)June 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald J. Barnett, who predeceased her in death, November of 2016; dear mother of Timothy M. (Lucy), Kevin D. (Mihaela), Thomas S. (Lisa), Maureen E. (Michael) Betz, Peter J., Mary Patricia Barnett (Jim Beck), John (Isolde) Barnett; also survived by 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, from St. Benedict RC Church, Tuesday at 9:15 AM. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., or the Alzheimer's Association of NY.