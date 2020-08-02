SANTIAGO - Mary Joan

(nee Hriczko)

Peacefully on July 31, 2020 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Jorge L. Santiago; dear mother of Jorge L. Jr. and the late Julio Santiago; grandmother of William and Jocelyn; sister of Carol (Scott) Soffen; sister-in-law of Maria and Rosita; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call 3-8 PM Tuesday at the VANDERCHER & DICK FUNERAL HOME, 2549 Main St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Blessed Trinity Church on Wednesday at 10 AM. Restrictions limit the number of individuals in the funeral home at the same time and face masks are required.







