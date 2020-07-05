SAXON - Mary Katherine

"Candy" (nee Nezezon)

Of North Tonawanda, unexpectedly April 17, 2020. Daughter of the late Stephen and Marie Nezezon; mother of the late Laura Ann Saxon; devoted grandmother of Candace Pauline Masich; sister of Janet (Donald) Herman, Ann (Dan) Linderman and Pamela (Tim) Gatto; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mary retired as a Labor Relations Specialist for CSEA. Visitation Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Dr., North Tonawanda from 6 to 8 PM. Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Due to current occupancy limitations you may experience a delay in entering the building.







