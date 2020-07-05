ORNDORFF - Mary Lou
(nee Dains)
Age 87, of Springville, NY, died June 29, 2020. Wife of Eugene "Reb" Orndorff; beloved mother of Michelle (late I. James) Oatman; step-mother of Curtis L. (Joan) Edwards, William (late Bunny) Rinus, James (Maria) Orndorff and the late Sandra (Wally) Fridman and Linda (Ron) Cianfrini; sister of Jean (late Don) Blakely and Delbert "Duke" and Marilyn "Skook" Dains; grandmother of James "J.P." Oatman and Thomas Kent Orndorff along with Dale, Donna, Leah, Rick and Jimmy, Mike, Deb, Mat and Laura; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Edna (nee Lux) Dains and her first husband, Frank D. Edwards. Memorial calling hours and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements completed by SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, Springville. Memorials may be made to the Springville Fire Dept., 405 W. Main St., Springville, NY 14141, or to the East Concord Fire Dept., 9413 Genesee Rd., E. Concord, NY 14055. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com