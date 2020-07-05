1/1
Mary Lou (Dains) ORNDORFF
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ORNDORFF - Mary Lou
(nee Dains)
Age 87, of Springville, NY, died June 29, 2020. Wife of Eugene "Reb" Orndorff; beloved mother of Michelle (late I. James) Oatman; step-mother of Curtis L. (Joan) Edwards, William (late Bunny) Rinus, James (Maria) Orndorff and the late Sandra (Wally) Fridman and Linda (Ron) Cianfrini; sister of Jean (late Don) Blakely and Delbert "Duke" and Marilyn "Skook" Dains; grandmother of James "J.P." Oatman and Thomas Kent Orndorff along with Dale, Donna, Leah, Rick and Jimmy, Mike, Deb, Mat and Laura; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Edna (nee Lux) Dains and her first husband, Frank D. Edwards. Memorial calling hours and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements completed by SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, Springville. Memorials may be made to the Springville Fire Dept., 405 W. Main St., Springville, NY 14141, or to the East Concord Fire Dept., 9413 Genesee Rd., E. Concord, NY 14055. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home
271 East Main Street
Springville, NY 14141-1419
(716) 592-7822
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved