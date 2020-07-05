Henry - Mary M. (nee Suttell)
July 3, 2020 of Strykersville, NY, at age 100. Beloved wife of the late Aloysius Kibler and Lyman Henry. Loving mother of Janet (John) Librock, Kathleen (Edward) Hunt and Constance Kibler. Cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by 2 sisters and 1 brother. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and god children. The family will receive friends on Friday from 3-7 PM at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main Street, East Aurora. Re-opening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays. Face masks are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10:00 AM at St. John Neuman Parish, St. Mary's Site, Strykersville. Please assemble at the Church. Interment will follow at St. Nicolas Cemetery, N. Java. Flowers gratefully declined, if desired, contributions may be made to Wyoming County Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com