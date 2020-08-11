1/
Mary Margaret (Weaver) CAMP
August 9, 2020, age 94, of the Town of Tonawanda. Wife of the late Lynn W. Camp; mother of Carole (late Patrick) Barnard, Lynn (Linda), Bruce (Colleen), Christopher (Kathleen) and the late Beverly Camp; also surviving are ten grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. No visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 AM Thursday at St. Amelia RC Church, Eggert Road, Town of Tonawanda. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials to St. Amelia Church, Alzheimer's Association., or the Historical Society of the Tonawandas, are preferred. Mrs. Camp was a Registered Nurse at DeGraff Memorial Hospital before retiring. Complete obituary and condolences at www.hampfuneral.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 11, 2020.
