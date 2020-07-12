Mary McSWEENEY

McSWEENEY - Mary

Age 91, of Lewiston. Entered into rest June 27, 2020, daughter and caregiver, Anne, by her side. Mary proudly held Irish citizenship. Beloved wife of late Paul McSweeney, with whom she traveled extensively. Born in Niagara Falls to the late James and Molly McMahon; predeceased by brother Jack (late Ann); loving mother of Anne, Patricia Droullard, Joan, and Janet Dreyer; also survived by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; loving niece Kathleen Stelmach (Jack), and closest friend Bill went above and beyond to help. Thanks to selfless visiting nurses, therapists, and aides. Also to the dedicated and compassionate staff at Niagara Hospice House.







