Mary P. (Britt) HARRALD
HARRALD - Mary P. (nee Britt)
Of Tonawanda, June 27, 2020. Wife of the late Joseph G. Harrald; dear mother of Kevin (Joanne) Harrald; loving grandmother of Molly Harrald, shannon Harrald and Kevin J. Harrald; sister of David "Pudge" (late Linda) Britt and the late John (Janet), Michael Britt and Kathleen (David) Hallock. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore where family will have visitation Thursday from 3-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 10 AM at St. Paul's RC Church, Kenmore, followed by entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please be mindful of required face covers, social distancing, and capacity restrictions that may cause delays. Memorial contributions to Alzheimer's Association of WNY, 6215 Sheridan Dr., Suite 100 Williamsville 14221 are preferred. condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 30, 2020.
