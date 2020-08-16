1/1
Mary P. (Hartman) McCARTHY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McCARTHY - Mary P.
(nee Hartman)
Of South Buffalo, at the age of 73 on August 12, 2020. Mother of Kimberly "Gidget", Paul P. (Melissa) and Brian M. McCarthy, Jr.; sister of Kathy Hartman, Edward Flis and the late Sharon (late Dan) Burke; also survived by six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and her dear companion, Randy Heeb. Visitation Wednesday 3-7 p.m. at O'CONNELL-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, same location as "Norman E. Gannon & Sons", 1075 Ridge Rd.; Lackawanna (823-0124). Please remember that Face Coverings and a 6 foot separation are required. With the current Capacity Restriction, your entry into our Funeral Home may be delayed. Thank you for the comfort and support to the family and your patience in following the Mandated Restrictions. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Charity Parish, Holy Family Worship Site, 1901 So. Park Ave. on Thursday at 9:30 AM. Cremation to follow with Private Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to the Kaleida Health Foundation. Please visit www.OCONNELL-MURPHYFUNERAL.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News from Aug. 16 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc.
1075 Ridge Road
Lackawanna, NY 14218
(716) 824-4000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved