McCARTHY - Mary P.
(nee Hartman)
Of South Buffalo, at the age of 73 on August 12, 2020. Mother of Kimberly "Gidget", Paul P. (Melissa) and Brian M. McCarthy, Jr.; sister of Kathy Hartman, Edward Flis and the late Sharon (late Dan) Burke; also survived by six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and her dear companion, Randy Heeb. Visitation Wednesday 3-7 p.m. at O'CONNELL-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, same location as "Norman E. Gannon & Sons", 1075 Ridge Rd.; Lackawanna (823-0124). Please remember that Face Coverings and a 6 foot separation are required. With the current Capacity Restriction, your entry into our Funeral Home may be delayed. Thank you for the comfort and support to the family and your patience in following the Mandated Restrictions. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Charity Parish, Holy Family Worship Site, 1901 So. Park Ave. on Thursday at 9:30 AM. Cremation to follow with Private Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to the Kaleida Health Foundation. Please visit www.OCONNELL-MURPHYFUNERAL.com