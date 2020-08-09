1/1
Mary R. "Birdie" (Stevens) ABBOTT
ABBOTT - Mary R. "Birdie"
(nee Stevens)
August 7, 2020, at the age of 102.Beloved wife of the late Nicholas Abbott; dear mother of Kathleen, Judy (Todd Camenson), Karen (Wayne Quon), James (Renee Lilly) and the late Nickolas Athans and late Mary Simmers; dearest sister of Joan Murphy, the late Francis "Bud' Stevens and late Eileen Wozniak; also survived by nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Private services will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo. For those attending, face masks are required. Condolences may be offered online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.
