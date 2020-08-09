WALSH - Mary Rita (nee Flynn)
August 2, 2020, age 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late William D. Walsh; loving mother of William (Becky), Joseph, Laura (Frank) DiRocco, Carolyn (Stephen) Hilbert, Julia (Ronald) Mooney, Mary Lynn and Amy (Lawrence) Welnowski; cherished grandmother of Heather, Sarah, Gabriel, Stephanie, Samantha, Kara, Andrew, Angela, Alex, Michael, Kelly, Jared and Alyssa; great-grandmother of Sally, Jared, Molly, Hannah, Olivia, Madelyn, Landon, Shane, Sutton and Briella; predeceased by eight siblings. Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. To our Matriarch... We thank you. We love you. We are forever grateful. We carry your heart in our hearts. Arrangements by C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com