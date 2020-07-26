1/1
Mary T. MADEJSKI
MADEJSKI - Mary T.
April 8, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Julian and Estelle (Filipowicz) Madejski; loving sister of Julie (Paul) Bukowski, Gregory (Rosalie) Madejski and the late Jan Madejski; sister-in-law of Rosemary Madejski; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 1st at 9AM at St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst, NY 14226. Face covering required for Mass attendance. Live streaming available at www.stleothegreatamherst.com. Please assemble at church. Arrangements by DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
