1/1
Mary T. (Dennehy) TABER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TABER - Mary T. (nee Dennehy)
Of Blasdell, born May 11, 1931, entered into rest August 6, 2020, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Richard V. Taber; loving companion of the late Janos Tilli; devoted mother of Michael (Ellen), Daniel (Lisa), Richard E. (Anne) and Cathleen (Shawn); cherished grandmother of Rachael, Abigail (Ryan), Simone, Alex, Jacob, Adam, Cassandra, Robert (Erin) and Caitlin; adored great-grandmother of Aubrey and Ryder; loving daughter of the late John and Bridget Dennehy; dear sister of Sheila (late George), Kathleen, late Dennis (Sheila) and the late Margaret; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mary graduated from South Park High School in 1949. She worked at General Electric and the Erie County Sheriffs Department. Mary was very dedicated and loved to volunteer as a 4-H Leader, who enjoyed teaching family and local youth. She was also an active member and officer of the South Towns Widow Club. She had a never-ending enjoyment for dancing, sewing, and baking amazing sweets which were always anticipated by family, friends and especially the grandchildren. Mary also enjoyed traveling the world with her family and close companion, John. Most of all, she was a proud grandparent who reveled in all her grandchildrens' successes. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., Monday, from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday morning, at 10 AM, in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park. Please assemble at church. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Foundation of Mass, Eye and Ear Infirmary, Inc. (Fdn. MEEI, Inc.). Please make checks payable to, "Fdn. MEEI, Inc." with notation "In memory of Mary Taber", and mail to, Foundation of Mass, Eye and Ear Infirmary, Inc. c/o Development Office, 243 Charles St., Boston, MA 02114 or online at www.masseyeandear.org/donations. Pursuant of the NYS guidelines, 33% occupancy will be observed. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lombardo Funeral Home
3060 Abbot Road
Orchard Park, NY 14127
(716) 823-4812
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lombardo Funeral Home Southtowns Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved