TABER - Mary T. (nee Dennehy)
Of Blasdell, born May 11, 1931, entered into rest August 6, 2020, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Richard V. Taber; loving companion of the late Janos Tilli; devoted mother of Michael (Ellen), Daniel (Lisa), Richard E. (Anne) and Cathleen (Shawn); cherished grandmother of Rachael, Abigail (Ryan), Simone, Alex, Jacob, Adam, Cassandra, Robert (Erin) and Caitlin; adored great-grandmother of Aubrey and Ryder; loving daughter of the late John and Bridget Dennehy; dear sister of Sheila (late George), Kathleen, late Dennis (Sheila) and the late Margaret; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mary graduated from South Park High School in 1949. She worked at General Electric and the Erie County Sheriffs Department. Mary was very dedicated and loved to volunteer as a 4-H Leader, who enjoyed teaching family and local youth. She was also an active member and officer of the South Towns Widow Club. She had a never-ending enjoyment for dancing, sewing, and baking amazing sweets which were always anticipated by family, friends and especially the grandchildren. Mary also enjoyed traveling the world with her family and close companion, John. Most of all, she was a proud grandparent who reveled in all her grandchildrens' successes. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., Monday, from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday morning, at 10 AM, in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park. Please assemble at church. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Foundation of Mass, Eye and Ear Infirmary, Inc. (Fdn. MEEI, Inc.). Please make checks payable to, "Fdn. MEEI, Inc." with notation "In memory of Mary Taber", and mail to, Foundation of Mass, Eye and Ear Infirmary, Inc. c/o Development Office, 243 Charles St., Boston, MA 02114 or online at www.masseyeandear.org/donations
Pursuant of the NYS guidelines, 33% occupancy will be observed.