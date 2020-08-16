MANN - Mary Theresa
(nee O'leary)
Passed April 11, 2020, beloved wife of Donald "Mikey" Mann; dear mother of Michael (Karen), Brian "Monk", Terry (Bill) LaRusch, Kevin (Mary) and David (Heather) Mann; loving grandmother of 16 grandchildren and great-grandmother of 9; daughter of the late John and Mary (Jacobsen) O'Leary; stepdaughter of the late David Bannister, sister of the late Jack (late Joan) O'Leary, Robert "Hump" (Judy) O'Leary, Margaret "Margie" (Joseph) Kalinowski, David (Sue) Bannister and the late James Bannister; sister-in-law of the late James "Dinny" (late Patricia), late William "Tuffy" (late Dolores "Dodie"), late Elizabeth "Bootsie" (late John) Yuskiw, late Edward (late Mary), late Donna (late Clyde "Red") Burley, late Patricia Needham, late Patrick (Marion), late David (Maureen) Mann and Lorry (late Daniel) Lukomski; lifelong friend of Marie Gould; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Mann was a crossing guard for over 40 years. Initial private services and entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery were held at the request of the family due to the pandemic. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:30am at Saint Michael Church, 651 Washington Street. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, register book at www. CANNANFH.com