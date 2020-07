Or Copy this URL to Share

VUJICICH - Maryann

Of Hamburg, NY, July 2, 2020. Daughter of the late Milutin and Anna (nee Prica) Vujicich; sister of Donna Kokanovich. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Monday, from 4-8 PM, with Pomen at 7:30 PM. Chapel Service Tuesday, at 11 AM. Funeral Home will be operating at 30 percent capacity per COVID-19 regulations.







