SPENCE - Marylyn Joanne
Of Valparaiso, IN, passed away at the age of 84, peacefully at 8:30 AM, Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the VNA Arthur B. and Ethel V. Horton Hospice Center. She was born August 15, 1935, in Buffalo, NY to Erwin and Margaret (Johnston) Spence. Marylyn graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in 1953, worked at General Mills, and Merchants Mutual Insurance before settling into a career with Fireman's Fund. She retired in 1992, relocating to Port Richey, Florida, in 2003, before finally moving in 2019, to Indiana to be near family. Survivors include twin sister Maureen (James) Trost; brother-in-law Frederick (Patricia) Wallace; nieces and nephews, John (Janice) Spence, Timothy Spence, Peter Spence, Mark (Kim) Spence, Christopher Spence, Scott (Mary) Trost, Sean (Donna) Trost, Kelly Trost, Bridget Trost, Margaret (Mike) Trost-Graham, Michael Jr. (Janet) Spence, Megan (Kevin) Dudziak, Thomas (Christine) Spence, Andrew (Debra) Spence; and many more loving family and friends; preceding her in death were her parents; sister, Patricia Wallace; and brothers Erwin Jr. "Jack" (Alice) Spence, and Michael (Patrice) Spence. Cremation will take place. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date in Buffalo, New York. KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Rd., Highland, IN 46322, (219) 923-7800 is caring for the arrangements. Messages of condolences may be posted online at www.dignitymemorial.com