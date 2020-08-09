1/1
Marylyn Joanne SPENCE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marylyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPENCE - Marylyn Joanne
Of Valparaiso, IN, passed away at the age of 84, peacefully at 8:30 AM, Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the VNA Arthur B. and Ethel V. Horton Hospice Center. She was born August 15, 1935, in Buffalo, NY to Erwin and Margaret (Johnston) Spence. Marylyn graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in 1953, worked at General Mills, and Merchants Mutual Insurance before settling into a career with Fireman's Fund. She retired in 1992, relocating to Port Richey, Florida, in 2003, before finally moving in 2019, to Indiana to be near family. Survivors include twin sister Maureen (James) Trost; brother-in-law Frederick (Patricia) Wallace; nieces and nephews, John (Janice) Spence, Timothy Spence, Peter Spence, Mark (Kim) Spence, Christopher Spence, Scott (Mary) Trost, Sean (Donna) Trost, Kelly Trost, Bridget Trost, Margaret (Mike) Trost-Graham, Michael Jr. (Janet) Spence, Megan (Kevin) Dudziak, Thomas (Christine) Spence, Andrew (Debra) Spence; and many more loving family and friends; preceding her in death were her parents; sister, Patricia Wallace; and brothers Erwin Jr. "Jack" (Alice) Spence, and Michael (Patrice) Spence. Cremation will take place. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date in Buffalo, New York. KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Rd., Highland, IN 46322, (219) 923-7800 is caring for the arrangements. Messages of condolences may be posted online at www.dignitymemorial.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kuiper Funeral Home
9039 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN 46322
2199237800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kuiper Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved