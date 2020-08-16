Masha KRIETOR

KRIETOR - Masha
32 year teacher of first grade, born in Brooklyn, NY, enjoyed good Italian food, trivia, CNN and a very dry gin martini (Beefeaters with two olives), passed on August 7th, 2019. She was 89. In recent years Masha led an active life. She was guided through her last weeks by Hospice of the Valley and her family and peacefully passed away at her son David's and daughter-in-law Kate's home in Phoenix. Masha was the daughter of Max and Mary Dreshler, who owned a classic pharmacy, soda fountain and candy store on Staten Island, NY in the 1930s. As a result, Masha developed a lifelong sweet tooth. She and her sister, Leah (deceased) moved to Buffalo, NY, with the family during WWII, where they graduated from Bennett High School. Masha met and married Louis Krietor, a young Army B-17 tail gunner and were married for 63 years. They had one son, David of whom they were immensely proud. Masha was exceptionally bright and while raising a precocious toddler went to Buffalo State College and graduated with a degree in elementary education when David was just 6. Had it been a different era she might have been a medical professional (her driving interest) or an attorney (her love of a good argument). But she happily taught over 700 first graders to read in the same classroom for 32 years at Benjamin Franklin Elementary, including some children of former students. She took pride in saying her principle loved her because she kept all the parents happy and off his case. Like many children of immigrants, she was a lifelong and proud advocate for public education; where she believed we "learned how to become Americans." Once Masha and Louis retired, they traveled extensively and divided their time between Buffalo and Phoenix where David had moved with his family, Kate (Potter) Krietor and daughter Sarah Krietor (now Gonzales). Masha lavished her teaching skills on Sarah and could take some credit for Sarah graduating from Sunnyslope High School in the top 10% of her class. She was pleased to be able to attend her wedding on March 7th - one of the last weddings of 2020. They eventually moved permanently to Scottsdale ten years ago (Pueblo Norte, a senior living community) to be near David and Kate. While not a "joiner" she was well known in her community as a trivia wiz, a spirited participant in current events discussion groups and lectures, a snappy dresser and a regular at Zumba. She was preceded by Louis Krietor who passed away in 2013. Masha is survived by her son David Krietor, his wife Kate Krietor; granddaughter Sarah Krietor Gonzales, her husband Alan; two nieces, Pesha Rodman and Chasa Brownstein. A private ceremony was held at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Family condolences can be left at https://sinaimortuary.net/
. In lieu of flowers, Masha would be pleased if you donated to the Biden campaign and toasted her life, with a dry gin martini. L'Chaim!