WEIGAND - Mathilda (nee Hark)

August 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Philip W. Weigand; dearest mother of Diane M. (Chris) Proper, Denise (Robert) Pajak and Dennis (Margaret) Weigand; dear grandmother of Rachel (Dave) Kaminski, Brian Borchlewicz, Valerie (Steven) Clark, Andrea Borchlewicz, Jessica, Caitlyn and Adam Weigand; great-grandmother of Ian, Brooke, Ava and Cole; also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers and a sister. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 Williams St., near Union Rd., Friday, 5-8 PM and Saturday morning 9:30-10:30 AM. Mass of Christian Burial on Mathilda's 90th birthday, Saturday, at 11 AM, in St. Bernard's Church, corner of Clinton St. and South Ogden.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store