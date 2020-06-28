BARBALATO - Matthew R.
June 24, 2020. Age 29 years, after a long battle and complications from a brain tumor. Beloved husband of Brittany (Perry) Barbalato; dear son of Mary Ann (nee DiLisio) (Rick Rink) and the late Ralph Barbalato, Jr.; brother of Marissa A. Barbalato; grandson of Anna and the late Pasquale DiLisio and Ralph and Estelle Barbalato Sr.; son-in-law of Jody and Kerry Fisher and Kenneth (Lianne) Perry, Jr. Friends may call Monday 2-5 and 7-9 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. (Williamsville). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 8:45 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court, williamsville. Flowers greatly declined. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks will be required. Please share your online condolences at: www.denglerrobertspernafuneralhome.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.