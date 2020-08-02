JUDA - Matthew R.
June 24, 2020, loving son of Barbara (nee Vollmer) and the late Thaddeus Juda; dear brother of Theresa (Charles) Rosemond, Julianne (Robin) Alexander, Jeanne (Frank) Zajac, Christopher (Diane) and Andrew Juda; brother-in-law of Margaret Juda; also survived by many nieces, nephews and loving family of friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service at St. Matthew's Cemetery (Garden of St. John), August 5, at 1 PM. Please share with the family your condolences at www.Pietszak.com