1/
Matthew R. JUDA
1973 - 2020
JUDA - Matthew R.
June 24, 2020, loving son of Barbara (nee Vollmer) and the late Thaddeus Juda; dear brother of Theresa (Charles) Rosemond, Julianne (Robin) Alexander, Jeanne (Frank) Zajac, Christopher (Diane) and Andrew Juda; brother-in-law of Margaret Juda; also survived by many nieces, nephews and loving family of friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service at St. Matthew's Cemetery (Garden of St. John), August 5, at 1 PM. Please share with the family your condolences at www.Pietszak.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Graveside service
01:00 PM
St. Matthew’s Cemetery at the Garden of St. John
Funeral services provided by
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY 14206
(716) 897-2400
