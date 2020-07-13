1/1
Maureen A. (Kerber) LIPPACHER
Lippacher - Maureen A. (nee Kerber)
Of Hamburg, NY, unexpectedly, July 11, 2020. Beloved wife of Sebastian "Sib" Lippacher; loving mother of Mark Lippacher, Tony Lippacher, Denise McCabe and Jennifer DesJardins; cherished grandma of Katlin, Francis, Daniel, Amari, Kelly, Gilbert, Kara and Haley; dearest sister of Joseph (Marge) Kerber, Jack (Jane) Kerber and Patricia (late Dan) Lockwood; dear sister-in-law of Joseph (Elfreda), Francesca (Willy), Anton (Kathy), Annelise (Albert) and late George (Joann); also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will be present on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where prayers will be said on Wednesday morning at 8:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM at St. Mary of the Lake Church. Interment will follow at Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. Maureen was a member of The Red Hatters, Scranton Home Bureau, Scranton Fire Hall and Ladies Auxiliary of American Legion #527. Maureen also loved arts and crafts, and enjoyed spending time being a crafter. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to help pancreatic cancer research. We will be following NYS Guidelines requiring face coverings, 6 feet social distancing and 33% occupancy limitations, which may cause delayed entry. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
JUL
15
Prayer Service
08:45 AM
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
JUL
15
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Mary of the Lake Church
Funeral services provided by
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY 14075
(716) 646-5555
