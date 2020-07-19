Maxine BELL

BELL - Maxine
Entered into rest on July 7, 2020 at age 94. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Jordan Bell; devoted mother of Sheri (Michael) Olivieri and John Thomas (Eva) Bell; cherished grandmother of Michael (Michelle) Olivieri and Corey (Melissa) Olivieri; adored great-grandmother of Ayden; predeceased by two siblings; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Services private. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.