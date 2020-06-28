Dr. Meritta B. CULLINAN
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Meritta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CULLINAN - Dr. Meritta B.
Dr. Meritta B. Cullinan, age 72, formally of Buffalo, passed away peacefully in her Manhattan apartment on June 17, 2020. She graduated from Ohio Dominican College with a bachelor's degree in Sociology and English, received her M.A. from the Graduate Faculty of Political and Social Science of the New School for Social Research in New York City, and her Ph.D. from Fordham University. Dr. Cullinan was a Professor of Sociology at Molloy College, where she also served as department chair. She was known for her research expertise, having co-authored numerous journals and articles, presented scholarly papers, and was co-director of the Dr. Joan Merlo Community Research Institute (CRI). Dr. Cullinan was a member of the Molloy Faculty since 1971, where she taught thousands of students over her 49-year career with passion and dedication. Preceded in death by her parents Dr. William Cullinan and Lucille Cullinan; and sister Moira Jutzin; she is survived by her brothers, Frank (Susan) Cullinan and William Cullinan of Buffalo, New York; nephews, Kevin (Cheryl) Cullinan, Brian Cullinan (Dan Guarino), Carl (Gina) Jutzin; and niece, Kristen Jutzin; great-aunt to Zach Jividen, Lauren Cullinan and Luke Jutzin. Meritta loved attending NY Yankees games and spending summers in Maine with her extended Long Island family. She loved to travel, host holidays with family and friends and show people around her favorite place on earth, New York City. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crestwood Funeral Home and Cremation Services
445 West 43rd Street
New York, NY 10467
212-245-7575
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
June 25, 2020
Meritta was a good friend from Sacred Heart grade school in Bowmansville, NY, and Saint Mary's High in Lancaster, NY. She was always afraid of dogs on our walks to and from grade school. She loved JFK and took his assassination very hard...as did many. She loved anything Irish and was called " Irish " by many. Sometimes she would show up with green hair on St. Patty's day. We used to sing her song C U double L I NAN spells CULLINAN...etc. She served in the Peace Corps for awhile after High School. I think that was in Mexico. She had a good heart socially. Her family and ours were friends for years. Since I married and moved to another State we lost contact. She did travel to see me once. RIP
Jacqui Smith
Friend
June 22, 2020
Rest in Peace Dr Merrita Cullinan, and I'must Pray for You and All of Your Co Workers at Molloy College
John Szemiot
Friend
June 21, 2020
Meritta had been one of the original twelve BH Board members in 1990 and had served on our Board for many years. She was such an asset and very much a part of our early growth and development.
It was also her idea to start Boxtown comes to Bethany in 2007 so that the Molloy students could get a better understanding of homelessness, and we have done these sessions every year since then.
Our prayers and condolences to the Cullinan family and to her many friends and colleagues. Meritta will be sorely missed.
The Board and Staff of Bethany House

S. Aimee Koonmen, OP
Friend
June 21, 2020
Friend for 46 years and car pool partner for 40 years, Meritta was part of my life and I'm hurting deeply over her loss. She worked tirelessly and fiercely for Faculty Rights and interests at Molloy, and though we at times fought over issues, I was most happy to be on her team. Her students should be most grateful to her. The circumstances have to be pretty dire for her to miss class. She treated the students as equal collaborators in the pursuit of social understanding. She was unique, irreplaceable, courageous and astute. I've never known anyone like her and I won't ever. Oh, my heart,
Stephan Mayo
Friend
June 21, 2020
I will miss your humor, sarcasm and unfailing knowledge of the intricacies of the faculty handbook. I imagine that you and Lee are back on your bench having a cigarette and sharing some campus stories. RIP Meritta.
Cheryl Camenzuli
Coworker
June 21, 2020
She always stopped to talk, I will miss her jokes and not seeing her on the stoop having a smoke!
Mary Scanio
Coworker
June 20, 2020
Meritta was one of a kind. She was fun to travel with, a pleasure to chat with at Molloy and always an important voice for faculty. I will miss her as will all of her colleagues at Molloy.
Cheryl Camenzuli
Coworker
June 20, 2020
you will always be in my heart love you forever
douglas hartmuss
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved