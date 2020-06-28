CULLINAN - Dr. Meritta B.

Dr. Meritta B. Cullinan, age 72, formally of Buffalo, passed away peacefully in her Manhattan apartment on June 17, 2020. She graduated from Ohio Dominican College with a bachelor's degree in Sociology and English, received her M.A. from the Graduate Faculty of Political and Social Science of the New School for Social Research in New York City, and her Ph.D. from Fordham University. Dr. Cullinan was a Professor of Sociology at Molloy College, where she also served as department chair. She was known for her research expertise, having co-authored numerous journals and articles, presented scholarly papers, and was co-director of the Dr. Joan Merlo Community Research Institute (CRI). Dr. Cullinan was a member of the Molloy Faculty since 1971, where she taught thousands of students over her 49-year career with passion and dedication. Preceded in death by her parents Dr. William Cullinan and Lucille Cullinan; and sister Moira Jutzin; she is survived by her brothers, Frank (Susan) Cullinan and William Cullinan of Buffalo, New York; nephews, Kevin (Cheryl) Cullinan, Brian Cullinan (Dan Guarino), Carl (Gina) Jutzin; and niece, Kristen Jutzin; great-aunt to Zach Jividen, Lauren Cullinan and Luke Jutzin. Meritta loved attending NY Yankees games and spending summers in Maine with her extended Long Island family. She loved to travel, host holidays with family and friends and show people around her favorite place on earth, New York City. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.







