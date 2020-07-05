1/1
Merv W. YADON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Merv's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
YADON - Merv W.
Merv W. Yadon, age 79, died peacefully at home on June 25, 2020. Merv was born July 29, 1940, in Fairview, Montana and was a longtime resident of Rollins, Montana. Mr. Yadon was also a longtime resident and businessman in the Niagara and Buffalo areas. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Funda of Rollins (previously of Buffalo, NY); two daughters Leslye Yadon Baldwin of Grand Junction, Colorado, Jennifer Rae Perkins of Columbia, Kentucky; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends are encouraged to visit our website at www.buffalohillfh.com to leave notes of condolences for the family. BUFFALO HILL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY caring for the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buffalo Hill Funeral Home
1890 Highway 93 North
Kalispell, MT 59901
(406) 752-0336
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved