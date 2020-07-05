YADON - Merv W.
Merv W. Yadon, age 79, died peacefully at home on June 25, 2020. Merv was born July 29, 1940, in Fairview, Montana and was a longtime resident of Rollins, Montana. Mr. Yadon was also a longtime resident and businessman in the Niagara and Buffalo areas. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Funda of Rollins (previously of Buffalo, NY); two daughters Leslye Yadon Baldwin of Grand Junction, Colorado, Jennifer Rae Perkins of Columbia, Kentucky; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends are encouraged to visit our website at www.buffalohillfh.com
