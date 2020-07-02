Metro PAPPAL

PAPPAL - Metro

Age 93 of Ransomville, NY, formerly of Niagara Falls, on June 28, 2020, at his residence, while under the loving care of his wife, Deborah J. (Wells) Pappal, and Niagara Hospice. Born in Bakerton, PA, on October 28, 1926. Son of the late Steven and Nancy (Najda) Pappal. Metro served in the United States Army during World War II, and received the Victory Medal. He was employed at Union Carbide, and Amendola Reality. Metro enjoyed golfing, and attended Immaculate Conception R.C. Church. Besides his wife Deborah, that he married on July 14, 1993, other survivors include a son, Randall (Lila) Pappal of Michigan; stepdaughters, Danielle (Beecher) husband Timothy Kolar of Wilson, Nicole Becken of Kure Beach, NC; a stepson, Eric (Jacquline) Beecher of Sanborn; and six grandchildren Sheridan, Chloe, Jared, Joshua, Terra and Riley; he was predeceased by six brothers and a sister. Services were held with the family on July 1 at the DUBOIS FUNERAL HOME, Wheatfield, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to Niagara Hospice.







