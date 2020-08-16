1/1
Michael A. ABBARNO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ABBARNO - Michael A.
August 12, 2020, age 55. Beloved husband of 35 years to Terrie A. (nee Uhl) Abbarno; loving father of Nicole L. (Jeromy) Stacey, Tyler A. and Emily A. Abbarno; cherished grandfather of Lillian, Annabelle, Michael, Harper and Aubrianna; dear son of the late Michael and Carol A. (nee Driscoll) Abbarno; caring brother of Patricia (Matthew Keleher) Abbarno, Mark (Terry) Abbarno, Donna Zaccagnino, Barbara (Kelly) Coronado and Nancy (Mark) Wojciechowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Arrangements by the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved