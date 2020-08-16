ABBARNO - Michael A.
August 12, 2020, age 55. Beloved husband of 35 years to Terrie A. (nee Uhl) Abbarno; loving father of Nicole L. (Jeromy) Stacey, Tyler A. and Emily A. Abbarno; cherished grandfather of Lillian, Annabelle, Michael, Harper and Aubrianna; dear son of the late Michael and Carol A. (nee Driscoll) Abbarno; caring brother of Patricia (Matthew Keleher) Abbarno, Mark (Terry) Abbarno, Donna Zaccagnino, Barbara (Kelly) Coronado and Nancy (Mark) Wojciechowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Arrangements by the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com