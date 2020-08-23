KROLCZYK - Michael A.
August 17, 2020 of South Buffalo, NY. Dear companion of Linda Rodriquez; dear brother of Kathleen (late Robert)Brown, Rosanne (John) Sawyer, Marcia Krolczyk, Mary Joe (William) Blachowski, Frances (Howard) Rochelle, Sharon (Kevin) McClure (Twin), Joseph Krolczyk and the late Raymond and David Krolczyk; stepfather of Lisa, Tammy and Matthew Rodriquez; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 825-5205 (between Seneca St. and Potters Rd.), where services will follow at 7 PM. Please share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com