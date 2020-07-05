RAVAS - Michael A., Sr.
Age 59, of Tucson, AZ, passed away on June 26, 2020. He was born in Buffalo, NY, on January 4, 1961, to George and Marie Ravas, Sr. Michael was a U.S. Navy veteran, who proudly served on the USS Saratoga CV-60. He was a very versatile mechanic (HVAC, machines, appliances, automotive) and an avid outdoors-man, who had a passion for hunting and fishing. He is survived by his sons, Michael Anthony, Jr. (Crystal) and Anthony Michael; his mother, Marie Ravas Sr.; sisters, Michelle Dillman (Michael) and Marie Ravas Jr. (Marna); wife, Lynne (separated); grandsons, granddaughters, several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and significant other, Carolyn Berry. His remains will be laid to rest at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. Please share your condolences at www.azlegacyfuneralhome.com