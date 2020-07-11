VACCARO - Michael A., Sr.
July 10, 2020. Loving father to Amanda (Jason) Cianflone and Michael Vaccaro; loved nonno of Gianna and Kyla; son of Peter and Carole (Wainscott) Vaccaro; brother of James and Tracy Vaccaro; beloved fiancé to Charlene Gore; dearest friend to Paul "Hot Dog" Francoforte. Family will be present on Monday, from 3-8 PM, at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Road. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, at St. Marks Church, (Woodward Avenue) at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's name may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Ave., NY, NY 10065. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience should you experience delays. Face masks are required. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com