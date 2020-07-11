1/1
Michael A. VACCARO Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VACCARO - Michael A., Sr.
July 10, 2020. Loving father to Amanda (Jason) Cianflone and Michael Vaccaro; loved nonno of Gianna and Kyla; son of Peter and Carole (Wainscott) Vaccaro; brother of James and Tracy Vaccaro; beloved fiancé to Charlene Gore; dearest friend to Paul "Hot Dog" Francoforte. Family will be present on Monday, from 3-8 PM, at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Road. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, at St. Marks Church, (Woodward Avenue) at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's name may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Ave., NY, NY 10065. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience should you experience delays. Face masks are required. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home
1671 Maple Rd
Williamsville, NY 14221
7166328200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved