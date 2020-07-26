BOLEWICKI - Michael "Mike"

Age 60, of Buffalo, NY, passed away in the comfort of his own home surrounded by family on Friday, July 17, 2020. Mike was diagnosed with a rare disease, Amyloidosis, approximately one year ago. After a hard fought battle with this incurable illness, he is finally at peace. Mike loved the outdoors, always calling nature "his Church." His love for the environment and all things in nature will be part of his legacy. It's impossible to consider taking down a tree or removing a bush without asking yourself "will Mike be okay with this?" He would spend much of his summer and fall seasons at the Family Cabin in Randolph, NY. Michael also loved music and concerts; a love shared by his daughters, Carley and Quinn. Mike is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Sara (Simmes) Bolewicki; daughters, Carley Bolewicki and Quinn Bolewicki; sisters, Jennifer (Robert) Kiehle, Alena (Doug) Crosson and Kathy Van Deusen. He was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Bolewicki. A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.







