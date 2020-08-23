1/
Michael D. MARSCHKE
MARSCHKE - Michael D.
Passed away on July 29, 2020. Mike was the son of the late Albert and Shirley (Heinze) Marschke. Predeceased by his brothers David and John. He is survived by his loving wife Susan (Brown) of Brockport, sisters-in-law Laurie (Peter) Fratantonio and Eileen Marschke, nephew Jeremy Marschke, and niece Stephanie (Eli) Peterson. Also survived by sisters-in-law Carlee (Rick Hill) Brown, DeAnn (Paul) Black, Kim (Tod) Powers and nephews Christopher (Jessica) Powers and Brandon (Kathryn) Powers; great-nephew Hudson Powers. He was the son-in-law of the late Lyle and Ruth Brown of Bloomfield. Mike was a graduate of the University of Buffalo and retired from the New York State Department of Labor after a career of over 30 years. Family will receive friends on Friday, August 28, from 2:00-5:00 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home, Inc., 340 West Avenue, Brockport. Flowers gratefully declined. Per NYS guidelines masks are required and social distancing protocols will be followed.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Fowler Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Fowler Funeral Home
340 West Avenue
Brockport, NY 14420
(585) 637-6100
