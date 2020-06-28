O'HEAR - Michael D.
Of Niagara Falls, NY, June 24, 2020, at age 56; son of the late Hugh J. Jr. and Bernice O'Hear; brother of Hugh J., III (Ann), John (Anita) and Darcy M. O'Hear; uncle of Matthew Roy (Jasmine Kerslake), Brian (Michelle) Roy, Aaron Roy (Lindsey Bittner), John C. O'Hear and Kelly (Patrick) Sheppard; great-uncle of Quinn Kerslake-Roy. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Michael had a special place in his heart for the Theater and Film Industry. He loved all things Movie, Theater and Arts related. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, WNY Chapter, 2117 Buffalo Rd., Suite 299, Rochester, NY 14624 or the Niagara SPCA, 2100 Lockport Rd., Niagara Falls, NY 14304. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.