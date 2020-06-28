Michael D. O'HEAR
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
O'HEAR - Michael D.
Of Niagara Falls, NY, June 24, 2020, at age 56; son of the late Hugh J. Jr. and Bernice O'Hear; brother of Hugh J., III (Ann), John (Anita) and Darcy M. O'Hear; uncle of Matthew Roy (Jasmine Kerslake), Brian (Michelle) Roy, Aaron Roy (Lindsey Bittner), John C. O'Hear and Kelly (Patrick) Sheppard; great-uncle of Quinn Kerslake-Roy. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Michael had a special place in his heart for the Theater and Film Industry. He loved all things Movie, Theater and Arts related. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, WNY Chapter, 2117 Buffalo Rd., Suite 299, Rochester, NY 14624 or the Niagara SPCA, 2100 Lockport Rd., Niagara Falls, NY 14304. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY 14220
(716) 824-6435
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved