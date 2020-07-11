1/1
Michael E. BISHOP
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BISHOP - Michael E.
Age 64, of Williamsville, went home to be with the Lord on June 29, 2020, after a brief illness. Loving husband of Karen L. Bishop; loving father of Jason, Michelle, Michael, Lynn, Rosie, Anna, Michael and Rebecca Gardner and Michel Brink; proud grandfather of Cali Dunning, Angelo, Allie, Eric, Violet, Alyssa, Ashley, Steven Jr. and Mikey Brink; dear brother of Joseph Nicosia, John Lombardo and Linda Susan Baxter. Friends received by the family on Sunday, July 12, from 1-3 PM, at the BRUNNER FUNERAL HOME, 156 Robinson St., North Tonawanda. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM. Friends who wish to visit online may view Memorial Service starting at 3:00 PM EST at Brunnerfuneralhome.com at https://my.gather.app/remember/michael-bishop. Michael was the broker owner of Excellence Property Management Corp. in Williamsville and previously an Associate Broker at RE/MAX North. He and his wife were inseparable. He enjoyed helping people in need whether family or strangers. He was "Pops" and "Poppa" to his children and grandchildren. He would advise all, to know who God is, by reading their Bible everyday.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brunner Funeral Home - North Tonawanda
156 Robinson Street
North Tonawanda, NY 14120
(716) 692-3841
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brunner Funeral Home - North Tonawanda

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved