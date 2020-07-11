BISHOP - Michael E.
Age 64, of Williamsville, went home to be with the Lord on June 29, 2020, after a brief illness. Loving husband of Karen L. Bishop; loving father of Jason, Michelle, Michael, Lynn, Rosie, Anna, Michael and Rebecca Gardner and Michel Brink; proud grandfather of Cali Dunning, Angelo, Allie, Eric, Violet, Alyssa, Ashley, Steven Jr. and Mikey Brink; dear brother of Joseph Nicosia, John Lombardo and Linda Susan Baxter. Friends received by the family on Sunday, July 12, from 1-3 PM, at the BRUNNER FUNERAL HOME, 156 Robinson St., North Tonawanda. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM. Friends who wish to visit online may view Memorial Service starting at 3:00 PM EST at Brunnerfuneralhome.com
at https://my.gather.app/remember/michael-bishop
. Michael was the broker owner of Excellence Property Management Corp. in Williamsville and previously an Associate Broker at RE/MAX North. He and his wife were inseparable. He enjoyed helping people in need whether family or strangers. He was "Pops" and "Poppa" to his children and grandchildren. He would advise all, to know who God is, by reading their Bible everyday.