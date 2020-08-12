SEDIA - Michael E. "Mike"
Passed peacefully following a brief illness on August 8, 2020 at the age of 67. Beloved father of Andrea (Eric) Amodeo, Michael R. (Michelle) Sedia and Emily (fiance Nick Friol) Malik; loving grandfather of Mia, Mikey, Gio, Marina, Lucas, and Sadie June; dearest brother of Candy (Joe Parr) Sedia and Joe (Michelle) Sedia; dear son of the late Michael and Mary June (nee Casillo) Sedia; Mike will be sadly missed by many cherished family and friends. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Friday at 10:30 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 5337 Genesee St., Bowmansville, NY 14026. Interment to be held privately. Mike was the Owner & Operator of The Pasta Peddler in Buffalo, NY. Please share memories and condolences on Mike's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com