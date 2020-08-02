1/1
Michael E. WHEELER
WHEELER - Michael E.
March 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Paula (nee Kubala) Wheeler; loving father of Sean Patrick (Erica) Wheeler; loving grandfather of Crosby and Keegan; loving brother of Therese (Paul) Ahrens and Kathleen Wheeler; brother-in-law of Barbara (late Lawrence) Evans, Louis (Beverly) Kubala, and Michael (Tricia) Kubala; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 9:15 AM at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, Ridge Rd. and S. Park Ave., Lackawanna, where facial coverings will be required for Mass. Michael attended Bishop Neumann High School, Buffalo State College and enjoyed a career in the trucking industry. A retired member of the Kissing Bridge Ski Patrol, he was also a member of the Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, and an avid fishermen and traveler. Arrangements by the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Condolences may be shared online at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.
